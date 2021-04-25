TravelNote Achieves Market Cap of $24,253.43 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 99.4% against the U.S. dollar. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $24,253.43 and $692.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00060847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00268660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.95 or 0.01052890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00024346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.59 or 0.00648090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,557.00 or 1.00164556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

