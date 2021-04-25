Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.