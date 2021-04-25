Treat DAO Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $5,780.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002855 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00271485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.72 or 0.01044443 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.55 or 0.00651732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,822.08 or 0.99740448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.