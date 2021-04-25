Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Price Hits $2.82

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00005653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00065044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00018435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00062363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00094830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.27 or 0.00690529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.64 or 0.07739641 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Profile

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

