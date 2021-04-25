Tribe (TRIBE) Price Hits $1.52 on Major Exchanges

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00002919 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $378.47 million and approximately $13.59 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 33.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00062318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.62 or 0.00715666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00094604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.43 or 0.07685708 BTC.

Tribe Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

