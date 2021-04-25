TriNet Group (TNET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. TriNet Group has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.16-1.39 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.35-3.90 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.09 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TNET opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $87.60.

In other news, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $2,111,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,217 shares of company stock worth $6,805,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

