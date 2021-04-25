Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.22. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.