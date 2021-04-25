Trollcoin (TROLL) 1-Day Volume Hits $14.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Trollcoin has a market cap of $919,049.39 and approximately $14.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,233.15 or 1.00051231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00038646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00137668 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000958 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001945 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.