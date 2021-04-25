TRON (TRX) Trading 27.7% Lower This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, TRON has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $7.28 billion and $2.31 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000897 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001619 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.