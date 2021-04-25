TrueBlue (TBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect TrueBlue to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TrueBlue to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $817.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.