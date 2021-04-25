TrueFi Price Tops $0.31 (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $44.14 million and $5.71 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

