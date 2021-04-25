Truegame Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Truegame has a total market cap of $207,139.83 and approximately $13,297.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Truegame has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00064710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00714280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00094352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.36 or 0.07601422 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

