TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 4.1% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,615,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,635. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $228.30 and a 12-month high of $342.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.47 and its 200-day moving average is $311.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

