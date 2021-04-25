TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. iShares US Financials ETF makes up 1.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,315,000 after acquiring an additional 666,334 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 195,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 118,271 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2,655.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period.

Shares of IYF traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.71. 273,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,793. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

