TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,997 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.96. 1,198,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $223.71.

