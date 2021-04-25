TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. 65,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,338. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13.

