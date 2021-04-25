TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.2% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

