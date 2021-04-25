TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 689.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.3% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.53. 536,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,240. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $146.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

