TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,737. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

