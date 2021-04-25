TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 29,818 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,818 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,552,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,580,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 426,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 165,699 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.34. 261,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,380. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $140.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

