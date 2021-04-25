TrumpCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $141.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $181,823.36 and $141.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 55.4% higher against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00067808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00044895 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.19 or 0.00302619 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00024529 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.