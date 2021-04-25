TrumpCoin (TRUMP) One Day Volume Tops $84.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 57.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $174,708.63 and $84.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00066994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.41 or 0.00307285 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000520 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00025965 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

