Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

