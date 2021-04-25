TrustVerse Market Capitalization Tops $12.10 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $12.10 million and approximately $3,258.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00064865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.84 or 0.00730725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00094495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.25 or 0.07595972 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

