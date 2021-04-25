TrustVerse Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,982.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $11.72 million and approximately $2,982.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00065298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00018462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00094102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.91 or 0.00682430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.78 or 0.08036222 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

