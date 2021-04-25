Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.28). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on TUFN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Shares of TUFN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 129,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,204. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 128,035 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,285 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

