TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Tops $42.54 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $42.54 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 72.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 99,764,388,344 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

