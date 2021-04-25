Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.20.

TYL stock opened at $451.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $479.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.39.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

