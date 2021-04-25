Typhoon Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $143,889.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $143,889.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00060749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00270079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.16 or 0.01036854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00023614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.00644062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,270.53 or 0.99252276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,941,670 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.