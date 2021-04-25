U Network Hits Market Capitalization of $12.21 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, U Network has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

