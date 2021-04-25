U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Reduced by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,694 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $58.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

