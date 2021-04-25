Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

