Ubex Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Ubex has a market cap of $3.53 million and $888,647.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

