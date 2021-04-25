Ubiq 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $63,835.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $21.24 million and $63,835.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,311.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.18 or 0.04749755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.84 or 0.00457669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $800.44 or 0.01559955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.22 or 0.00707872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.83 or 0.00488842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060387 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.01 or 0.00411228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

