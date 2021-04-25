Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $20.50 million and approximately $67,753.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,574.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.73 or 0.04616787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.54 or 0.00456973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $771.46 or 0.01556177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00747837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.94 or 0.00483997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00060419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.83 or 0.00413183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.