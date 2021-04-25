UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 12,064 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 127.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANF. Citigroup upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

