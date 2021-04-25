UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 37,321 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 438,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,321 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

