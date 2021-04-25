UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,400 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,673 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cryoport worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cryoport by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cryoport by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

