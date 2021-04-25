UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 63,034 Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Seres Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,080.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

