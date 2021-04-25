UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 562,439 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $79,235.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,590.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $28.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.