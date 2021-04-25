UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Sally Beauty worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE SBH opened at $20.48 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

