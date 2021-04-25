UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TFS Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 313.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 0.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

