UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 12,700 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

