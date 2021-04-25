UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 18,142 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,947,000 after purchasing an additional 978,813 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $2,322,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 717,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 276,165 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

