UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 23,300 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Zuora worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,753,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after buying an additional 1,337,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zuora by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after buying an additional 694,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,101,000 after buying an additional 456,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zuora by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,600,000 after buying an additional 333,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

ZUO stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. Insiders sold a total of 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807 in the last 90 days. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

