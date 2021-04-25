UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Workhorse Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $899,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 396,445 shares of company stock worth $11,813,688 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

