UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NetScout Systems worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.87 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.90, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

