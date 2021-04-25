UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,863 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,847,000 after buying an additional 517,632 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Mueller Industries by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after buying an additional 388,208 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after buying an additional 382,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Insiders have sold a total of 43,649 shares of company stock worth $1,904,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

MLI opened at $45.30 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $675.85 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

