UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NIC worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in NIC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in NIC by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in NIC by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NIC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

EGOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

