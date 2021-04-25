UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 264,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $359,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,864 shares of company stock worth $1,178,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

